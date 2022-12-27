Madhya Pradesh: Christmas celebrated at St Thomas school in Barnagar

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A programme to celebrate Christmas was organised at the Church of St Thomas Convent School, Barnagar. The entire school vibrated with the echoes of Christmas carols.

The school and church wore a festive look with bells, streamers and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Several activities were organised for students such as decorating the Christmas tree, making Christmas cards and hand-crafted bells.

Students presented a short skit depicting the life of Jesus Christ and the legend of Santa Claus. Teachers distributed toffees and chocolates. A tableau of the Lord Jesus was also decorated in the premises. Father Shibush, principal Molly Tomy, along with students and staff were also present.