Madhya Pradesh: Christmas celebrated at St Thomas school in Barnagar

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Christmas celebrated at St Thomas school in Barnagar

The school and church wore a festive look with bells, streamers and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A programme to celebrate Christmas was organised at the Church of St Thomas Convent School, Barnagar. The entire school vibrated with the echoes of Christmas carols.

The school and church wore a festive look with bells, streamers and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Several activities were organised for students such as decorating the Christmas tree, making Christmas cards and hand-crafted bells.

Students presented a short skit depicting the life of Jesus Christ and the legend of Santa Claus. Teachers distributed toffees and chocolates. A tableau of the Lord Jesus was also decorated in the premises. Father Shibush, principal Molly Tomy, along with students and staff were also present.

