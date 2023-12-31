 Madhya Pradesh: 'Children Need 10-15 Minutes Of Exercise Daily'
Highlighting the significance of incorporating exercise into children's routines, tehsildar Mala Rai opined that the children should get 10 to 15 minutes of exercise every day throughout their studies.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: 'Children Need 10-15 Minutes Of Exercise Daily' | FP Photo

She was inaugurating the annual sports meet and cultural programme organised by Vidyanjali International School here on Saturday.

The event aimed to promote sportsmanship among students.  Besides tehsildar Mala Rai, municipal president Abhay Tongya, and municipal vice-president Anita Satish Verma graced the occasion.

The institution manager Manoj Sangtani, social worker Manglesh Sharma, and Yuva Morcha president Ankit Patodi were also present.

Tongya emphasised the importance of sports in students' lives, paralleling its significance with education. He encouraged active participation in sports, emphasising the holistic benefits it offers for physical and mental development. 

Competitions such as karate, yoga, and diverse races were organised for students ranging from nursery to 12th class. Winners securing first, second, and third positions received recognition through trophies and certificates.

