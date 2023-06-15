Madhya Pradesh: “Centre’s circular is clear about date yet MPPSC deleted Quit India question"

Nayi Duniya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) withdrew two questions from the state service exam-2022 including the one related to Quit India Movement’s launch date, candidates who had taken the exam made a government circular public which stated the anniversary of the August Kranti be celebrated on August 9 every year.

The circular was issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions of the Central Government instructing for organising various events on August 9, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

The candidates who had ticked 9 August 1942 option as answer to the question about the launch date of Quit India Movement are disappointed over the MPPSC’s move of deleting the question which carried two marks.

The MPPSC had deleted the question stating that there was confusion over the date of Quit India Movement’s launch.

This information came to the fore when the Commission released the final answer key of the state service exam late on Monday evening. It was written “deleted” in place of the answer to the question.

In the question, four options viz 7 August 1942, 9 August 1942, 10 August 1942 and 6 August 1942 were provided for the candidates to answer for.

Some candidates claimed that the right answer is 9 August 1942 which was mentioned in the options provided still the Commission deleted the question.

According to MPPSC sources, they had received about 400 objections over the question related to the launch date of Quit India Movement. “There was doubt about the date. When the subject experts investigated the facts, it came to the fore that the revolutionaries were arrested on the morning of 9 August 1942. If so was the case, how come the movement started on 9 August 1942? In view of the doubt, the question was withdrawn from the exam,” the sources had said.

Kamal Nath takes potshot at MPPSC

Tweeting over the issue, state Congress president Kamal Nath wrote that it’s unfortunate that the final answer key of the state civil service exam’s question paper invited controversy.

He said that answer to a certain question is not being decided on the fact that it is true but on the ground that the state’s CM had tweeted in the past about another date (August 8, 1942) thinking it as the launch date of the movement.

“The Commission should decide on questions and answers based on pure facts instead of deciding to just please the state’s political leadership, as it will jeopardize the future and rankings of countless state civil services aspirant students,” he added.