Bhopal: Congress Leader Abuses PM’s Late Father, BJP Seeks Apology

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Arun Yadav on Wednesday lost his calm and abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father while talking to media persons in the city. The BJP leaders have condemned his statements and sought apology for insulting father of Prime Minister, the leader of 140 crore citizens of the country.

As the Assembly elections are approaching, political temperature seems to be on rise as leaders have resorted to mudslinging. Besides Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national BJP president JP Nadda will visit Madhya Pradesh in coming months for electioneering.

While answering question about visits of BJP leaders in the state for the election purpose, Arun Yadav said, “Let Modiji come, let who is above him also come, Naddaji is coming, if father of Modiji wants to come, he can also come, I have no objection. But I want to tell you one thing - Congress is going to form government in state”.

The state BJP president VD Sharma has condemned his statement and said language, which Yadav spoke was an insult of 140 crore people of the country.

“The father of Modiji passed away 34 years back and Arun Yadav is speaking about him. Arun’s father late Subash Yadav must be sorrowful for the words and the language, which Arun chose against PM’s father,” Sharma said.

Chouhan flays Yadav's statement

CM chouhan said: "Today, the indecent remarks made by Congress leader Arun Yadav on late father of Prime Minister is a symbol of his low level mentality. This is the "Congress culture", their love shop! Modi ji is the pride of the country and the self-respect of the countrymen.

The Congress is going down the drain and when it is not able to directly compete with the successful and popular Prime Minister of the country, it has resorted to indecent and uncivilized language". He further added Yadav has broken political lines, Madhya Pradesh is ashamed of your statement. Arun ji, the people of Madhya Pradesh will answer your frustration and the Congress