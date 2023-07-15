Madhya Pradesh: CBN Recovers 4.400 Kg Of Illicit Opium

Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, on specific intelligence, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), MP unit, intercepted a bike under Debari flyover, Udaipur (Rajasthan) and recovered 4.400 kg of illicit opium on July 14.

After receiving specific intelligence that a person would be carrying opium on a bike to deliver to a drug trafficker, a team of officers of CBN Neemuch, Singoli and Mandsaur were formed and dispatched on July 14.

Surveillance on the suspected route was kept and after successful identification of the bike by the CBN team, the bike was intercepted under Debari flyover, Udaipur (Rajasthan), which resulted in the recovery of 4.400 kg opium.

After completion of legal formalities, the recovered opium has been seized and one person arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

In another operation on a specific intelligence, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Indore, Madhya Pradesh unit, intercepted a person at Indore bus stand and recovered 15.000 kg of illicit poppy straw from the spot and 0.600 kg poppy straw powder & 0.500 kg cannabis in the follow-up action on July 14.

After receiving specific intelligence that a person would be carrying poppy straw (Doda Chura) at Indore bus stand, a team of officers of CBN Indore was formed and dispatched on July 14.

Surveillance for the suspected person was kept at the bus stand and after successful identification of the person by the CBN team, a search was conducted, which resulted in the recovery of 15.000 kg poppy straw from the possession of the person.

Subsequently, in the follow-up action, the CBN team searched the house of the said person and recovered 0.600 kg poppy straw powder & 0.500 kg of cannabis. After completion of legal formalities, the recovered poppy straw and cannabis have been seized and one person has been arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.

