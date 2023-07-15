Bhopal: 7 In-charges To Control Reins Of Election In MP For First Time

Bhupender Yadav (L) and Ashwini Vaishnav (R) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state are old war horses as far as contesting and election goes. They have fought numerous elections and made other contest them.

This is the reason that the MP BJP leaders’ electoral politics is considered best of all other politicians in the country. In spite of their reputation in winning elections, the state BJP leaders are working under seven in-charges.

The election strategy of the BJP seems to be going haywire because of seven in-charges.

National co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal, state in-charge Murli Dhar Rao, co-in-charge Ramashankar Katheria and Pankaja Munde have already been working for the party’s election plan.

Now, Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnav have been made in-charge and co-in-charge, respectively. Because of many in-charges, party’s election strategy is not going in the right direction.

Senior politicians, like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Narendra Singh tomar, BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state party president VD Sharma, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union minister of state Prahlad Patel, are adept at contesting elections. They also know how to make junior members of the party contest the battle of ballots.

Apart from them, there are politicians, like Narottam Mishra, Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Vishvas Sarang, Arvind Bhadoria, who also know how to fight an election and how to help others to do that.

They are not able to take any decisions on their own, however. Apart from Munde and Khateria, none of the leaders sent to the state have the experience of fighting elections on the grounds.On the other hand, all the leaders of the state are expert in making useful strategy for an election.

In the last Assembly elections, the party’s central leadership did not interfere in MP polls. Even former state election in-charges Anant Kumar and Vinay Shahasrebuddhe never interfered in the poll-related decisions taken by the state leaders.

The election in-charges, like Arun Jaitly and Venkaiah Naidu, did not come in the way of daily working of the state leaders. At present, the state leaders are taking all the election- related decisions on the advice of the in-charges.

Poll In Home State, MP Sent Out

Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who has been made in-charge, comes from Rajasthan, where assembly election will be held together with Madhya Pradesh.

Similarly, state in-charge Murlidhar Rao comes from Telangana where assembly election may also be held along with MP. So, the central leadership’s decision to use these leaders in MP, instead of their home states, has surprised many politicians.

Poll Roadmap To Be Made For Three Days

Bhupendra Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnav and other leaders are coming to Bhopal on Saturday to hold discussions with others for making election roadmap for the state.

A decision will be taken on the Yatras to be held as part of Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan.

