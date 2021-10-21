Madhya Pradesh: Catholic diocese of Indore to celebrate 10th Bible Mahotsav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Catholic Diocese Indore will celebrate the three-day 10th Bible Mahotsav this weekend, starting from Friday.

It will be inaugurated by the Bishop of Indore Diocese (Dr) Chacko Tottumaickal SVD and Father Bobby VC on October 22, 2021, at 10 am.

The schedule of three days will be as follows - the first session will be from 10 am to 01:30 pm, wherein community members can attend the prayer and sermon. The second session will be from 4 pm to 8 pm, there will be prayers and sermons. Father Bobby VC, one of India's renowned Catholic preachers, will conduct this Mahotsav for three days.

“Keeping in mind the current situation, in this three-day Bible Mahotsav, Catholic community members will offer prayers to God for social welfare, good health, spiritual development of the whole world and the entire human race,” BA Alavares, representative from Indore Christian Media Forum, said.

He added that in particular, the community will offer pray for India.

“We will pray that may God bless every Indian with happiness, prosperity, splendor, close family relations, economic progress, and above all spiritual growth,” Father Babu from the forum said.

There will be a sermon reciting various essential verses from the Bible during the Mahotsav. The three-day-long Mahotsav will conclude on the evening of October 24 at around 6 pm.

The entire program will be online. Therefore, all the devotees have been urged by Bishop Chacko to take all the precautions of Covid-19 and provide their participation online in this entire ceremony with devotion.

