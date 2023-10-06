Madhya Pradesh: Camp Held Under `Healthy Body, Healthy Mind’ Campaign In Dewas

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Under `healthy body, healthy mind’ campaign, various outreach activities were being organised at the district mental health unit level.

As a part of this, a camp was organised here at Government Model Higher Secondary School wherein students underwent physical and mental screening. They were being apprised about mental health care and telepsychiatric helpline numbers.

Telephone helpline numbers and pamphlets containing symptoms of mental illness were distributed among them. A quiz, based on the harmful effects of drugs, was held on the occasion. Winners and runner-ups were given prizes.

CMHO Dr Vishnulata Uike said that to ensure the availability and accessibility of mental healthcare in the foreseeable future, particularly to the most vulnerable and underprivileged, the national mental health programme was launched.

Dr Dharmendra Prajapati said that anyone who is suffering from depression, mental disability, mental disorder, is mentally ill or is suffering from mental disorder, such people should be regularly examined and treated in the mental health camps in the district hospital. Nursing officer Anita Pal, principal Bansal and other staff also attended the camp.

