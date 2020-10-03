Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Will Rajputs, tribals ensure Congress win again

Badnawar: Caste weighs heavily on the minds of Congress and BJP strategists as the state gears up for bypolls on November3.

In Badnawar, Congress has fielded Dr Abhishek Singh Rathore Tinku Bana, a Rajput. Though the BJP is yet to announce its candidate, possibility of fielding Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon is high.

By-elections in Badnawar assembly constituency was necessitated after the then sitting MLA and Nath Cabinet’s minister Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon switched over to the BJP along with 21 other MLAs.

Both Tinku Bana and Dattigaon are Rajput. Badnawar constituency has 28,000 Rajput voters. Their swing will decide the winner. In 2018, assembly polls, Dattigaon had defeated BJP’s stalwart Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat by massive 41,506 votes with Rajput and tribal votes playing a vital role.

Apart from Rajput, the constituency also has around 65,000 tribal voters. Both the Congress and the BJP are trying to woo these groups to ensure their candidate’s victory.