Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP won’t deny tickets to ex-Congress legislators

The BJP is all set to give tickets for by-elections to former Congress legislators who have crossed over to the party.
It has been made clear to the party leaders at a two-day assembly constituency-wise meeting in the BJP office.
The BJP leaders who came from different constituencies were clearly told that tickets would be given to the Congress legislators who joined the party.
During meetings held separately with the party leaders demanding tickets, it was said there should be no bitterness.
There were rumours in certain constituencies that a few leaders who came from Congress would be changed at the time of distributing tickets.
It was, however, told in the meeting that spreading such canards should be stopped. At the assembly constituency-wise meeting, the BJP leaders said only those who came from the Congress would get tickets, and every worker should ensure their victory. Former Congress leaders were also present at the meeting.
The BJP leaders who did not come from assembly constituencies were also contacted. Before the by-polls, the BJP’s formula is clear. Those who want to stay in the party have to work for its candidates.
BJP’s firmness has silenced party leaders whom the Congress is trying to woo. These leaders were also told to support the party candidates. Election Operation Committee member Anup Mishra said former Congress MLAs who crossed over to BJP risked their political career.
There is a consensus in the party that only the former Congress legislators would be fielded in by-elections.
