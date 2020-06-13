Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP won’t deny tickets to ex-Congress legislators

The BJP is all set to give tickets for by-elections to former Congress legislators who have crossed over to the party.

It has been made clear to the party leaders at a two-day assembly constituency-wise meeting in the BJP office.

The BJP leaders who came from different constituencies were clearly told that tickets would be given to the Congress legislators who joined the party.

During meetings held separately with the party leaders demanding tickets, it was said there should be no bitterness.

There were rumours in certain constituencies that a few leaders who came from Congress would be changed at the time of distributing tickets.