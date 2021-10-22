Madhya Pradesh: Bless Patil as a true tribute to Nandu Bhaiya, says Vijayvergiya

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national general secretaries Kailash Vijayvergiya and Pankaja Munde addressed public meetings in Burhanpur and sought voters’ support for BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil during the upcoming Khandwa parliamentary constituency by-elections.

Addressing a public gathering, Vijayvergiya said, “BJP is a party which strives to eradicate poverty. This is the party which does what it says and here anyone can reach any position here and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a perfect example of that.”

“PM Modi's mother used to clean utensils in homes. Father used to sell tea. When Modi ji used to go home, his mother used to make roti on a wooden stove. When he was 15 years old, he vow not to allow tears in anyone's mother's eyes and when he became the Prime Minister, he distributed free gas stoves under the Ujjwala scheme.”

Vijayvergiya said, “Other parties accuse BJP of communal politics, but it not true. BJP government has worked for every section of the society.”

“For poor, bread, cloth and house is the biggest need and BJP make sure that people get this,” he added.

Vijayvergiya evoked ex-MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan and said voters must bless Patil as a true tribute to Nandu Bhaiya.

At Khaknar, Vijayvergiya said that earlier Madhya Pradesh roads were in poor condition. It takes eight hours to travel from Indore to Burhanpur, but soon a four-lane will connect these two major districts and the travel time will be reduced from eight to three hours.

Besides, there was power crisis during Digvijaya Singh's government and now 24 hours electricity is being provided in rural areas as well, he said.

In her address Munde said that public blessing is with PM Modi and he has made his mark at at global level.

In Khaknar, Madhya Pradesh co-in-charge Munde said that about 41 years back, people here had sent Kushabhau Thackeray to Delhi after winning the bypolls elections and this time you are going to choose MP of the ruling party. PM Modi and Patil will fulfill all the promises made by Nandu Bhaiya to the people of Khandwa – Burhanpur.

Ex-cabinet minister and state spokesperson Archana Chittnis, Harshwardhan Singh Chouhan and Manoj Ladhwe also addressed the meet.

