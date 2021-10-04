Madhya Pradesh: Bizman parks scooter at a petrol-pump & seems to have vanished into thin air!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tyre trader went missing mysteriously from his home, in the Lasudia police station area, since Saturday morning. His scooter was spotted at a petrol-pump near Dewas Naka Square. His last location was traced to Baigram village (Choral) in the Simrol area. The police believe that he first parked his scooter at the petrol-pump and then left the city. However, the police are trying to track his latest location.

According to ASP Rajesh Raghuwanshi, tyre trader Ashok Kumar Verma, a resident of Panchawati Colony, went missing from home since Saturday morning. He left home to go to his shop but did not turn up there. The incident came to light when his wife tried to make phone calls to him but found his phones switched off. The police were informed about the incident on Saturday night. When the police checked footage from the CCTVs, his scooter was found parked at a petrol-pump near Dewas Naka.

Friend Navin Thakre told Free Press that Verma runs a tyre showroom with the name Balaji Tyres in Dewas Naka. The petrol-pump owner is a good friend of Verma. After parking his scooter at the petrol-pump, Verma was seen going towards Nipania. His last location, around 2 am on Sunday, was traced to Baigram village. After that, his mobile phone was switched off.

Nagging doubts 1

According to Navin Thakre, a friend, Verma has a very friendly nature and he did not have any disputes or rivalry with anyone

In other words, no one would seem to have an axe to grind as far as Verma was concerned

But still, it was not clear whether he had left of his own volition, or whether he had been abducted by someone

Nagging doubts 2

The police, on their part, claimed that Verma had gone wherever he was going of his own free will and did not get kidnapped.

The police, however, added that his latest location was being tracked and investigations we on in full swing.

But a nagging question persists: Why did he park his scooter at the petrol-pump?

Police said that his last location was Baigram village, but wondered how he reached there.

Had anyone taken him along, or had he reached there on public transport—maybe a bus or an autorickshaw?

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:39 AM IST