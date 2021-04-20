Madhya Pradesh: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha launches state-wise Covid helplines for people in need

Surya, BJP Lok Sabha member from Karnataka, further said that with states like Maharashtra, Delhi, MP and Karnataka facing an exponential increase in the number of Covid infections, the party has launched this helpline to counsel and help citizens.



In the first stage, helplines have been made functional in the states that are grappling with a high number of cases. The helplines will be made functional in all BJYM state units in the next two days.



"We are here to help citizens on issues related to the Covid pandemic -- be it triaging, doctor consultation, home isolation, vaccination or hospitalisation. The karyakartas (workers) handling the helpline will extend assistance for hospitalisation and availability of medicines like remdesivir in coordination with the local municipal authorities," Surya said.



Surya pointed out that BJYM will also help families who need help with cremation services and they will also take requests for transportation to the nearest vaccination centre.



Apart from the helplines, the BJYM is planning to conduct a country-wide plasma donation drive at the end of this month, where recovered Covid patients will be appealed to turn up in large numbers and donate their blood plasma.



The BJYM is also actively involved in conducting vaccination drives across the country and has also arranged for mass Covid-19 testing in villages, industrial units and apartment complexes.