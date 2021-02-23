Uttar Pradesh: Two BJYM leaders killed after speeding truck hit their mobike in Sitapur district

Lucknow: Two office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were killed when a speeding truck hit their mobike and ran them over near Parsehra village under Maanpur Police Station in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Residents of Kaithitola, Biswa in Sitapur, Abhishek Awasthi were returning to his home along with his friend Akash Mishra late Monday night when a speeding truck hit their mobike near Parsehra village and ran them over.