Uttar Pradesh: Two BJYM leaders killed after speeding truck hit their mobike in Sitapur district

Lucknow: Two office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were killed when a speeding truck hit their mobike and ran them over near Parsehra village under Maanpur Police Station in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.
Residents of Kaithitola, Biswa in Sitapur, Abhishek Awasthi were returning to his home along with his friend Akash Mishra late Monday night when a speeding truck hit their mobike near Parsehra village and ran them over.
Both were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Biswa where they succumbed to injuries. The truck driver escaped after the accident. The police have registered a case and sounded alert in neighboring districts to trace the truck.
Abhishek was Vice-President of BJYM Sitapur unit while Akash was its executive member. The BJYM office-bearers held a condolences meeting to pay tribute to its two leaders.