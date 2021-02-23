Uttar Pradesh: After Baghpat clash, two groups scuffle in Hapur, eight held

While a horrendous clash in Baghpat between over a dozen shopkeepers happened yesterday, another incident from UP's another district Hapur has come to light. In a similar way, two shopkeeper groups clashed when the police had come to arrest them till their doorstep.

Shockingly, the incident turned violent in the presence of police. In a video shared on Twitter, it can be seen the police dragging the shopkeepers out of the shop holding them by their collars.

The police arrested around eight people but it did not really go well. When the cops were trying to put the shopkeepers in police van, in a mode of retaliation, an argument began between the shopkeepers and tried to get into action with each other. The cops tried to settle the dispute but the situation turned worse as it couldn't be contained.