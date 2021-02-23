Uttar Pradesh: After Baghpat clash, two groups scuffle in Hapur, eight held

While a horrendous clash in Baghpat between over a dozen shopkeepers happened yesterday, another incident from UP's another district Hapur has come to light. In a similar way, two shopkeeper groups clashed when the police had come to arrest them till their doorstep.
Shockingly, the incident turned violent in the presence of police. In a video shared on Twitter, it can be seen the police dragging the shopkeepers out of the shop holding them by their collars.
The police arrested around eight people but it did not really go well. When the cops were trying to put the shopkeepers in police van, in a mode of retaliation, an argument began between the shopkeepers and tried to get into action with each other. The cops tried to settle the dispute but the situation turned worse as it couldn't be contained.
The public around tried to interfere in the matter but the cops hit them lathis and avoided there interference. Two ladies could also been arguing with the police men. Later the situation was brought under control and the accused were taken to the police station in the van.
However this incident seemed quiet less violent than the inhumane act that happened on 22nd February in Baghpat. Two groups of shopkeepers indulged in a heated fight in broad day light, attacking each other with sticks and rods. The video of the horrendous act went viral on social media and was widely circulated, no wonder it ended up to be a meme fest. The groups were then arrested by the Baghpat police.