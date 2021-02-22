Uttar Pradesh: Four including three children killed as pick-up van hits tractor-trolley in Kanpur, 12 hurt

Lucknow: Four persons, including three children were killed and 12 others were injured, when a speeding pick up van hit their tractor-trolley on GT Road near Bilhaur in Kanpur district on Monday.
About 20 people from Harnu village in Shivrajpur were going to Makanpur for ‘Mundan’ ceremony of Shaurya, one-year-old son of one Devnarayan in a tractor trolley. When they reached Lalpur Crossing on GT Road in Bilhaur, a speeding pick up van tried to overtake the tractor-trolley hitting it from the back.
The impact was so huge that the tractor-trolley overturned and fell on its passengers. Three children, identified as Shraddha, Anshu and Raj died on the spot while one person succumbed to injuries in the hospital.
Police personnel from Shivrajpur and Bilhaur rushed to the spot to supervise relief work. About a dozen who were injured were admitted to Community Health Centre. The Superintendent of Police Rural Brajesh Srivastava said that three among 12 injured were shifted to a hospital in Kanpur in serious condition.
A case has been registered and the police were on the lookout for the vehicle and its driver.