Uttar Pradesh: Four including three children killed as pick-up van hits tractor-trolley in Kanpur, 12 hurt

Lucknow: Four persons, including three children were killed and 12 others were injured, when a speeding pick up van hit their tractor-trolley on GT Road near Bilhaur in Kanpur district on Monday.

About 20 people from Harnu village in Shivrajpur were going to Makanpur for ‘Mundan’ ceremony of Shaurya, one-year-old son of one Devnarayan in a tractor trolley. When they reached Lalpur Crossing on GT Road in Bilhaur, a speeding pick up van tried to overtake the tractor-trolley hitting it from the back.

The impact was so huge that the tractor-trolley overturned and fell on its passengers. Three children, identified as Shraddha, Anshu and Raj died on the spot while one person succumbed to injuries in the hospital.