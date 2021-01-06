Madhya Pradesh: Being a doctor, I know utility of dead body, a doctor said while drawing inspiration from teacher in Khandwa

Khandwa: Vrindavan Vihar resident Dr Vinod Chouhan announced to donate his body after his demise. “Being a doctor, I know the utility of a dead body,” said Dr Chouhan said after submitting a declaration form to this effect here on Tuesday. He said he drew inspiration from teacher Harsha Sharma, Sanjana Khatri, the president of Lions Club Khandwa Ojas.

Distributing tulsi plant, Sanjana Khatri said organ donation will bring revolution in the world. “Happiness and peace will come to needy,” she added.

Other members said society needs to have skilled doctors for which it is necessary to have complete knowledge of anatomy and that is possible only through examining the dead body.

The process of body donation was completed with the support of Dr Somil Jain, Narayan Baheti, Surendra Solanki and other members of Dehdaan Janajagruti Samiti. The 106th body donation declaration form was submitted by the committee.

On this occasion, Dr Shri Ram Patel, resident of Chhirvel and Gaurishankar Sisodia, resident of Bhilgaon Bhila, submitted the declaration form for eye donation. Among those present on the occasion included Madhya Pradesh Provincial Private Education Association Khandwa vice president Praveen Sharma.