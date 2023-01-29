Madhya Pradesh: Barnagar Municipal Council celebrates R-Day

FP Photo |

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Barnagar Municipal Council celebrated the 74th Republic Day here on Thursday. During the celebration, the Tri-colour was hoisted by Abhay Tongya, president of the council. Local MLA Murli Morwal was the chief guest on the occasion. In the programme, council president addressed the people, after which the Tri-colour was saluted and guard of honour was given by the police administration. PT parade and cultural programmes were presented by the students of different schools at the local fort premises and the students who got first place in different classes of the city were honoured with certificates. After the programme, sweets were distributed to school children. Mukesh Pandya, former MLA Badnagar, vice president of the municipality, Anita Satish Verma, Shyam Sharma and others were present.

