Madhya Pradesh: St Thomas School organises ‘Kids in Action’ cultural event in Barnagar

Representative Image |

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A cultural programme, ‘Kids in Action’ was organised at St Thomas Higher Secondary School in Barnagar on Thursday. Sub-divisional officer Ravinder Kumar Boyat was present as the chief guest. The event was presided over by bishop Dr Sebastian Vadakel.

School manager father Shibush Joseph and principal Molly Tomy were present on stage along with chief guest Boyat. The guest was welcomed by the school band. On this occasion, attractive performances on unity in diversity, fashion shows and exercises were performed by students. Presentation on the theme of patriotism, protection, the importance of forests, and folk dances of different states was given by the children of classes Nursery to 2nd.

Poetry recitation and Punjabi dance were presented by children of Class 1. Students from Classes 11th and 12th who feature in the merit list were honoured on this occasion.

Bishop Sebastian Vadakel wished everyone on Republic Day and said that the collective efforts of parents and teachers, developed an all-around system for children.

The importance of discipline was highlighted by SDO Boyat in his speech. The programme was coordinated by teacher Madhuri Sharma and a vote of thanks was proposed by Mitika Soni.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Christmas celebrated at St Thomas school in Barnagar

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)