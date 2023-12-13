Madhya Pradesh: Attack On Police Party, Leave Head-Constable, Constable Injured In Badnawar | Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): One head constable and a constable, along with the people accompanying them, got injured after five people attacked them with sticks and an iron rod when the police party who had gone to Rayanpada village of Multhan Gram Panchayat fell under the Badnawar police station limit to recover a girl there.

The police party had received information about a missing girl from Petlawad village and had gone to Rayanpada village after they got the tip-off about the girl’s whereabouts.

However, upon arrival, they were unexpectedly attacked by a group of five individuals, including Sunil Singhar, Sandeep, Sonu, Kanha Muniya and Veeram Katariya, all residents of Rayanpada village.

Those who were injured in an incident include head constable Sabir Mohammed posted at Badnawar police station and constable Shankarlal Charpota from Petlawad police station.

Based on the head constable's report, police booked all five accused under relevant sections of the IPC for attacking the police party and stopping a government servant from discharging his duty.

It was told in the report that the incident occurred at around 8 pm on Tuesday when the constable, Charpota, a resident of Petlawad, came to the village in search of a girl after her family members registered her missing complaint there. During the search, Sunil’s house was built on his farm. He, along with others, started abusing the police party and attacked them with sticks and rods.

Later, on receiving information, ASI Dinesh Sisodia and others rushed to the spot and were admitted to the hospital. The constable suffered a fracture in his hand, while the head constable also suffered injuries to his elbow and other parts. He was also dragged for a long distance.