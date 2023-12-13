Madhya Pradesh: 5-Year-Old Dies After He Falls Into Borewell In Alirajpur | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in a village in Alirajpur district on Tuesday evening died even though the resuce team valinatly battled for hours to bring him out. The district collector Dr Abhay Bedekar talking to Free Press said, "We brought out the child, but unfortunately, he died."

Bedekar was present at the spot monitoring the rescue operation. The incident occurred when the child was playing near the open borewell and accidentally fell into it.

The incident was reported at Khandala village, situated about five kilometres from the district headquarters. As soon as the administration and local police came to know about the incident, a rescue team was pressed into service.

The boy who fell into the borewell has been identified as Vijay, son of Dinesh. He was playing with friends in the field near his house where there was a boring covered with a bag. While playing, the children removed the bag and started peeping inside.

Suddenly, Vijay lost his balance and slipped inside the borewell. Vijay's friends panicked and ran to get help from nearby adults. The adults quickly called the emergency services.

To expedite the digging process a JCB machinery started digging both sides of the borewell. The depth of the borewell was around 20 feet and oxygen was supplied to the child through a tube.