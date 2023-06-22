Madhya Pradesh: Army War College Celebrates International Day of Yoga

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Army War College, Mhow, celebrated International Day of Yoga 2023 at College campus. The event was attended by 400 officials posted at Army War College along with their families. The event highlighted benefits of yoga in routine life and special emphasis was given on improving immunity through yoga.

In the past, Army War College had conducted Yoga Certification Course for Women, in collaboration with Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow. The Army War College has been continuing with Yoga Day celebrations since its inception in 2015 and has also created a Yoga Park on its campus.

