 Madhya Pradesh: Army War College Celebrates International Day of Yoga
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Army War College Celebrates International Day of Yoga

Madhya Pradesh: Army War College Celebrates International Day of Yoga

The event highlighted benefits of yoga in routine life and special emphasis was given on improving immunity through yoga.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Army War College, Mhow, celebrated International Day of Yoga 2023 at College campus. The event was attended by 400 officials posted at Army War College along with their families. The event highlighted benefits of yoga in routine life and special emphasis was given on improving immunity through yoga.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Hatpipliya MLA & Social Workers Felicitated In Jagannath Yatra
article-image

In the past, Army War College had conducted Yoga Certification Course for Women, in collaboration with Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow. The Army War College has been continuing with Yoga Day celebrations since its inception in 2015 and has also created a Yoga Park on its campus.

Read Also
Indore: West Discom Takes Steps To Check Electricity Tripping Cases In City
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Army man, Wife Lost & Found Bag With Rs 20L Jewellery In An Hour

Madhya Pradesh: Army man, Wife Lost & Found Bag With Rs 20L Jewellery In An Hour

Madhya Pradesh: Two Killed, Nine Injured After Bolero–Truck Met Head-On Collision On AB Road In...

Madhya Pradesh: Two Killed, Nine Injured After Bolero–Truck Met Head-On Collision On AB Road In...

Applicants' Ordeal: Over 4,000 Licence Cards Remain Undistributed At RTO

Applicants' Ordeal: Over 4,000 Licence Cards Remain Undistributed At RTO

Madhya Pradesh: International Yoga Day Celebrated At Himalayan Academy

Madhya Pradesh: International Yoga Day Celebrated At Himalayan Academy

CCTV Cam Reveals Bajrang Dal Workers Pelted Stones At Indore Police

CCTV Cam Reveals Bajrang Dal Workers Pelted Stones At Indore Police