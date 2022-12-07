Madhya Pradesh: Army Public School holds 38th annual day celebrations in Mhow

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Army Public School here celebrated 38th annual function on the theme, Goonj - Echo of inner voice - on December 5-6. Chief Guest was Lt Gen KH Gawas, VSM, Commandant, MCTE & Senior Patron, APS Mhow. Guest of Honour was Shilpa Gawas who praised the programme. They were accompanied by Brig Rajeev Ohri, VSM, Commander FCC and EW, MCTE, Chairman APS Mhow and Col H S Anand, Executive Officer, APS Mhow. On both the days, the programme began with lighting of lamp by Chief Guest and Guest of Honour followed by Saraswati Vandana. The annual report citing achievements of the school and its students in 2022 was presented by Principal PK Tiwari. Dances and skit were staged on subjects like environment, martyrs, Covid warriors, motivation, new beginnings, yoga, aerobics. On December 5, sign language dance and retro dance on the best of classic Bollywood songs were presented. The next event saw the fusion of Indian and western dance forms. Semi-classical dance and mime act were part of grand finale. Prizes and certificates were presented to winners of sports and extra-curricular activities. The parents enjoyed seeing their children perform on stage. The speech by chief guest was motivational.

