Madhya Pradesh: Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad chalks out plans for next six months

Delegates during the two-day meeting of Malwa unit of the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day meeting of the Malwa unit of the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal concluded at Shri Ram Vatika, Chintaman Road here on Monday. The central, provincial and 10 district officials were present in the meeting.

A release claimed that for the strong Hindutva in the whole country, for Hindu security, prosperity and respect, the international president Dr Praveen Togadia, with the spirit of a brave Hindu victorious Hindu, gathered Hindus from all over the country through the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad and resolved to build a Hindu nation.

National Student Council general secretary Sachin Baghel, Bhopal area general secretary Dr Betu Chandel, regional president Makhan Patel, secretary Kishore Yadav, co-organising secretary Sanjay Yadav and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal’s regional president Satish Parmar were also present in the meeting along with Ujjain division president Uday Singh Rana.

The organisation’s action plan was made for the upcoming six months and issues pertaining to the National Student Council membership campaign, training class, Trishul Diksha and Hindu Defence Fund were discussed in detail. Some new announcements were also made in the provincial meeting.