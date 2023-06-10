Madhya Pradesh: Anjali Murder Case: Three Accused Sent To Jail

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The three accused of Anjali murder case were sent to jail by court on Friday. According to information, on June 7, Vikram Satogia killed his wife Anjali, daughter of Bharat Yadav, in Dhar Naka. Both were married on May 21.

Following complaint by Anjali’s relatives, case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against Vikram, his father Mahesh, mother Durga and brother Krishna, while Deepa, Jagdish, Rani or Dhar Naka and Rajni of Indore were booked under Section 498 of the IPC.

While Vikram was arrested the same day, his father Mahesh and brother Krishna were arrested on Thursday evening. During interrogation, Vikram allegedly told the police that he stabbed Anjali 10 to 12 times with a khukri purchased from Kali Mata temple.

During interrogation, Vikram told the police that he was not keen on marriage as he was worried about meeting the expenses. He told the cops that even his family members refused to listen to his worries and forced him into marriage.

Vikram lost his job on Monday which led to a fight with Anjali. It continued on Tuesday too.

On Wednesday morning, Anjali threatened to return to her maternal house and even told him that she would find a better husband. Irked Vikram stabbed her to death.

Candle march in Depalpur

Citizens took out a candle march in Depalpur in memory of Anjali, who was killed by her husband Vikram Sagotiya. The duo had got married on May 21. Residents of Depalpur took out a candle march on Friday evening from Maharana Pratap statue at Indore Naka to Shaheed Bhagirath Silavat statue at Chaman Chauraha. Local citizens, eminent citizens, educationists, social organizations and a large number of women joined the candle march demanding capital punishment to the accused.

