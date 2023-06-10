Bhopal: Rs 1,000 To Be Transferred To Accounts Of Ladli Behnas Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sum of Rs 1,000 is being transferred to the accounts of women from Saturday under the Ladli Behna Yojna, the government’s most ambitious scheme before the election.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to transfer the money to the accounts of beneficiaries from Jabalpur.

The registration of 1.25 crore women has been found valid. Nearly, 1.1 million beneficiaries are yet to be verified.

The government is beginning to deposit the money to the accounts of rest of the woman from Saturday.

On Friday, Chouhan reviewed the preparations for the event taking place on Saturday. He said that the impact of the scheme would also be assessed and that its impact would be important from research point of view.

Chouhan is going to transfer the money to the accounts of women from Garrison Ground in Jabalpur at 6 pm on Saturday.

The officials are giving final touches to the programme. They have been directed to have a feedback on the events to be held in villages and wards as part of Ladli Behna Yojna. Firecrackers will be burst, drums will be beaten; lamps will be lit and sweets will be distributed in every house on June 10.

