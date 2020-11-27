Madhya Pradesh: Anesthesia-induced women in a lurch, as surgeon walks away

Biaora: A doctor left anesthesia-induced women lying at a sterilization camp and went away without performing surgery on Thursday night. The camp was held at the local civil hospital and about 43 women had gathered at the hospital from 6 am to get operated.

The women waited all day without eating for the doctor to arrive. Dr Gaurav Tripathi, who was supposed to perform the surgery, arrived late in the evening.

He induced anesthesia on them and asked them to show their Covid-19 test reports to prove they had tested negative. When the women failed to produce a copy of their reports, he left them unconscious and walked away.

The women’s kin found them unconscious and called the police and local MLA Ramchandra Dangi. He, in turn, rang the doctor and asked him to come right away and perform the surgery. Dr Tripathi appeared late at night and performed the surgery on the women.