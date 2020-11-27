Madhya Pradesh: Anesthesia-induced women in a lurch, as surgeon walks away

Biaora: A doctor left anesthesia-induced women lying at a sterilization camp and went away without performing surgery on Thursday night. The camp was held at the local civil hospital and about 43 women had gathered at the hospital from 6 am to get operated.
The women waited all day without eating for the doctor to arrive. Dr Gaurav Tripathi, who was supposed to perform the surgery, arrived late in the evening.
He induced anesthesia on them and asked them to show their Covid-19 test reports to prove they had tested negative. When the women failed to produce a copy of their reports, he left them unconscious and walked away.
The women’s kin found them unconscious and called the police and local MLA Ramchandra Dangi. He, in turn, rang the doctor and asked him to come right away and perform the surgery. Dr Tripathi appeared late at night and performed the surgery on the women.
The women and their kin said the women had waited all day long after fasting for the surgeon to arrive and, when he arrived, he left them unconscious and went away.
Akesh Shivhare, kin to one of the women, told Free Press that not only did the doctor go home, but the hospital staff, too, after shutting the operation theatre.
Only the unconscious women were left behind, he added.
Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said he would look into the matter and MLA Dangi said he would not allow such incidents to be repeated.
Hospital in-charge Dr Sharad Sahu said there was no provision of clicking a picture of the report. The women had been tested and found negative, he added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)