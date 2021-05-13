Madhya Pradesh: Ambulance in Khachrod charges Rs 11,000 for 25 km for ailing patient

Khachrod: Stating it clearly a blatant case of exorbitantly charging a covid patient, that too when the authorities have already mandated fee caps in this sector - an ambulance service in the village allegedly demanded COVID-19 patients family pay up a whopping Rs 11,000 for a 25-kilometer drive for taking the ailing woman to a hospital.

The incident took place in Khachrod village of Ujjain district on May 9, when former bar association president Omprakash Pandey called an ambulance from Padwati Hospital to take his ailing wife Usha Pandey to the hospital.

Since Usha Pandey and her son were corona infected, advocate Pandey, who is also associated with the RSS immediately called sub-divisional magistrate Purthottam Kumar and briefed him about his wife’s critical condition. SDM Kumar told Pandey that he doesn’t need to panic as an ambulance will come at his doorstep and will take his wife to the hospital.