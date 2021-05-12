Bhopal: Corona positivity rate, cases continuously declining, claims CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the corona positivity rate has been continuously declining in the state. He has further said that the number of new corona cases has gone below 9,000 and, in eight districts, it is above 200. He further said that the weekly positivity rate has gone below 10%.

Chouhan made the statements at a video-conference with members of the corona controlling core group from his residence. He also reviewed the situation.

No. of new cases in the state

More than 200 new cases have been reported from eight districts. There are 1,597 cases in Indore, 1, 304 in Bhopal, 666 in Jabalpur, 492 in Gwalior, 335 in Ratlam, 279 in Shivpuri, 273 in Ujjain and 249 in Rewa

Increase no. of ICU beds: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the officials to increase the number of ICU beds in Shahdol Hospital. He was informed that 24 ICU beds and 30 oxygen-supported beds would be increased in two to three days. He also asked the officials to pay special attention to those places where positivity rate in seven days is 27%.