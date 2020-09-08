Madhya Pradesh: Alot farmers to get 124 cr as insurance for damaged crops

Alot: The process of crediting crop insurance money for the soybean crops that were damaged in the year 2018-19 due to excessive rain, has started.

This insurance was done in the regime of Kamal Nath in 2019. The soybean crops were fully destroyed due to excessive rains and the then CM Kamal Nath and Agriculture Minister Sachin Yadav had given instructions to conduct surveys and provide sufficient compensation to the farmers.

On the basis of the survey report the insurance company had approved an insurance of 124 crores for the farmers of Alot assembly constituency.

MLA Chawla apprised that 25% of the compensation amount was given to the farmers in 2019 and the pending amount has to be settled by the current government. Kamal Naths’s government was planning to waive off the loans taken by farmers and the process was in the third phase, when the BJP government came into rule and the government and cooperative banks started thinking otherwise, MLA alleged.

Chawla has written to CM Chauhan as well in this context. Chawla’s efforts are bearing fruit and a total of 13484 farmers of Alot tehsil are being given an amount of Rs. 48 crore 92 lakhs, Rs. 52 crore 61 lakhs to 12100 farmers of Taal tehsil and Rs. 22 crore 50 lakhs to 7000 farmers of Jaora tehsil. MLA Chawla further added that still many farmers of Alot Vidhan Sabha constituency are deprived of the insurance money even though the Kamal Nath government has paid the soybean compensation uniformly without discrimination to all the farmers in his regime. He said that he is constantly trying to empower the underprivileged peasants. Chawla further said that he is submitting memorandums to the Chief Minister through Collectors, so that the farmers are not deprived of their rights.