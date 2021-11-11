Madhya Pradesh: AD of Mughal-E-Azam, Hussain Tekri Sharif trustee dies at 87

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Nawab Sarwar Ali Khan, nephew of the last Nawab of Jaora Murtuja Ali and Hussain Tekri Sharif trustee passed away at the age of 87 due to heart attack on Wednesday.

He was popularly known as Babban Sahab. He went to Bombay Hospital, Indore for a routine checkup three days ago. All his reports were normal and he was about to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning but he suffered acute chest pain on Wednesday night leading to his death due to heart attack. His sudden demise has left the residents and family members stunned.

Ex-Home Minister Kunwar Bharat Singh said that his grandfather Thakur Roop Singh and Nawab Iftekhar Ali Khan shared a strong bond. They were shocked and are in grief after receiving the information of Khanís death as both the families were close for generations.

Parvez Akhtar said that Babban Sahab took over as Naib Mutvalli in Hussain Tekri in 1982. After serving for years he became Mutvalli in 2012 and since then he has contributed significantly for the development of shrine. He earned a degree in Law from Delhi. During 1960s, he was associated with the film industry in Mumbai and had served as assistant director under director K Asif during the making of Mughal-E-Azam. He even worked in background in the film Love and God. He used to play cricket with the well-known writer Salim Khan. Apart from this, he played musical instruments like harmonium and flute.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:19 PM IST