Madhya Pradesh: Absconding Sandalwood Thieves Caught After Three Months From Khandwa | Representational Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant breakthrough, Khandwa police apprehended two absconding suspects involved in the theft of a sandalwood tree from a judge's bungalow. The arrest comes three months after the crime was committed.

The main accused had already been detained shortly after the incident, but it took persistent efforts and a tip-off from an informer for the police to nab the remaining culprits from Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, the Kotwali police successfully arrested Masil alias Majid, son of Naseeb, and Nadeem, son of Latif, from Ajanta and brought them back to Khandwa for interrogation.

THEFT INCIDENTS

The thieves had struck on the night of February 14, targeting the garden of the district judge's official residential complex and stealing a sandalwood tree. Guard Shyam Raipure, filed a report leading to the registration of a case against unknown accused.

Additionally, a similar theft occurred at the district home guard office premises. Both incidents prompted the formation of a special police team at Kotwali police station. On February 22, the team arrested Javed, who revealed the identities of his accomplices, Masil alias Majid and Nadeem.

HIGH-TECH SANDALWOOD THEFT

The thieves demonstrated remarkable ingenuity in their method. According to CSP Arvind Tomar, they used Google Maps to identify sandalwood trees by their leaves. They pinpointed the bungalow locations and assessed the number of trees through satellite images before conducting a reconnaissance mission.

Once a tree was deemed ripe for theft, the criminals used sharp, lethal instruments to cut it down within eight minutes, then swiftly escaped on bikes with the stolen wood. The apprehension of these clever thieves highlights the police's dedication and resourcefulness in tackling high-tech crimes. Both accused are currently being interrogated regarding other sandalwood thefts in the area.