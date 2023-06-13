Madhya Pradesh: Abduction-Rape-Murder Of Four-Year-Old Girl

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Monday sent all the three accused of abduction, rape and murder of a four-year-old girl to judicial custody at Bhairavgarh Central Jail. The accused were on police remand till Monday and produced in the court of special judge Kirti Kashyap after their medical examination was conducted. They were brought to the judicial premises amid tight security. The court sent accused Ajay Singh, his sister Ranu and her boyfriend Vikky Thakur to judicial custody till June 23. Nirmala Singh is already in jail. CSP Sachin Parte said, force from three police stations was deployed there to deal with any eventuality.

Police said that circumstantial, medical and technical evidences are being collected and verified on the basis of interrogation of all the three accused. We may take these accused on police remand further during next 10 days if it seems necessary to collect and verify things, an officer told Free Press. They also said that since the case falls under rarest of rare category, efforts would be made for its speedy trial and ensure that the accused get capital punishment.

As per police theory, four persons including Ajay’s mother Nirmala Singh had abducted the victim girl from a locality near Agar Road under Chimanganj Mandi police station. At that time the victim was playing outside her house. Her body was recovered packed in a sack in the vicinity of Valmiki Dham Ashram under Jiwajiganj police station.

During investigation, police seized CCTV footages of the incident site in which one of the accused Vikky Thakur was seen carrying the sack on his scooter. The footages were captured after one to two hours of the incident. Though, all the accused had tried their level best to term the incident as a mishap, the post-mortem report confirmed it as death due to smothering. Accordingly, Section 302 (murder), 201 (hiding evidence), 376 (rape) of the IPC and provisions of POCSO Act were added against the accused.

Sources said that through sorcery at their house for a long time, Ajay and Vikky abducted the girl with a wrong intention. They tried to outrage her modesty but when she started crying they smothered her to death. In the post-mortem report, the panel of doctors have clearly opined that there were signs of sexual assault on her private parts. Soon before committing the crime, both Ajay and Vikky had seen porn videos on their mobile, sources said adding that Ajay’s sister Ranu and mother Nirmala Singh had helped them in tiding the body in a sack and manipulating things. Ajay even went with the deceased’s relatives to the police station to lodge the girl’s missing report. At that time Vikky took out the body from their house and carried it for disposal, sources revealed.