Madhya Pradesh: 77 applications received at Indore Municipal Corporation's compounding camp

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Camps for allowing compounding in buildings which have additional construction than sanctioned in the plan, received 77 applications on Friday. Indore Municipal Corporation conducted the camp in all its 19 zonal offices.

IMC officials said they will now decide whether compounding will be allowed, wherein the owner will have to pay a fine, or whether it will be demolished.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that amendment has been made in the bylaws of Rule 21 of the Madhya Pradesh Land Development Rules, 2012, for compounding unauthorised construction in buildings.

According to the revised rules, compounding can be done for up to 30 per cent of unauthorised construction in the buildings by charging a compounding fee.

In view of the amendment, Pal directed all the building officers and building inspectors to hold camps for doing compound work in buildings in their respective areas so their unauthorised constructions can be legalised.

The IMC officials took applications from the citizens who came to the camp and guided them about the compounding process. The camp will remain open for the next seven days.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:57 AM IST