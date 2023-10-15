Madhya Pradesh: 67th State School Sports Meet Concludes

Participants present cultural programme during the closing ceremony of state school sports meet in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The colourful closing and prize distribution programme of the five-day 67th state school sports meet was accomplished ceremoniously at the Government Maharajwada Higher Secondary School-2 campus on Saturday.

The chief guest of the programme was district education officer Anand Sharma. As special guests, supervisor of directorate of public instruction Hemant Verma, Dronacharya Awardee Yogesh Malviya, international judge MG Supekar, RL Verma, assistant director Mahendra Khatri, ADPC Girish Tiwari, planning officer Sangeeta Shrivastava, district sports officer Puralal Sharma and former district sports officer Arvind Joshi were present on the dais.

The formal completion of the competition was announced. The programme was conducted by Shailendra Vyas and a vote of thanks was given by Sanjay Johri. Sanjay Lalwani and Aseem Pandya, coordinators of the publicity committee, said that in gymnastics, Ujjain division became winner and Indore runner-up in the 14 years age group, Ujjain division winner and Bhopal division runner-up in the 17 years age group and Ujjain division winner and Bhopal division runner-up in the 19 years age group.

Indore division emerged winner and Bhopal division runner-up in girls’ 14 years age group, Indore division winner and Bhopal division runner-up in 17 years age group, Bhopal division winner and Indore division runner-up in 19 years age group, Bhopal division winner and Indore division runner-up in 14 years age group in rhythmic gymnastics.

Bhopal division emerged winner and Indore division runner-up in 17 years age group in rhythmic gymnastics. In rhythmic gymnastics, the Bhopal division was the winner in the 19-year age group and the Tribal affairs department was the division runner-up, in acrobatic gymnastics, the Bhopal division was the winner and the Ujjain division was the runner-up.

In the traditional Lathi boy's 19 years age group, the Ujjain division was the winner and the Gwalior division was the runner-up, in the girls 19 years age group, the Ujjain division was the winner and Shahdol division was the runner-up. In Mallkhamb, in the age group of 14 years, the Ujjain division was the winner and the Indore division was the runner-up, in the age group of 17 years and 19 years, the Ujjain division was the winner and the Sagar division was the runner-up. In the girls’ 14 years and 17 years age group, the Ujjain division was the winner and the Sagar division was the runner-up, in the 19 years age group, the Ujjain division was the winner and the Jabalpur division was the runner-up. In the overall championship, the Ujjain division was the winner and the Indore division was the runner-up.

