Madhya Pradesh: 36 passengers injured as 2 buses collide in Khandwa

36 passengers injured as 2 buses collide in Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 36 passengers were injured when two buses collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Thursday, a senior official said.

The accident took place near Rajur village on the Khandwa-Harda highway when a private bus, while trying to overtake a dumper truck, collided head-on with another bus coming from the opposite direction, Khandwa collector Anup Kumar said.

As many as 36 passengers, travelling in the two buses, suffered injuries in the crash, he said.

The injured persons were admitted in the district hospital here, Kumar said, adding none of them was on serious condition.

More details in the matter are awaited.