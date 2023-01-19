e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 36 passengers injured as 2 buses collide in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: 36 passengers injured as 2 buses collide in Khandwa

The accident took place near Rajur village on the Khandwa-Harda highway when a private bus, while trying to overtake a dumper truck, collided head-on with another bus coming from the opposite direction.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
36 passengers injured as 2 buses collide in Khandwa | FP Photo
Follow us on

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 36 passengers were injured when two buses collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Thursday, a senior official said.

The accident took place near Rajur village on the Khandwa-Harda highway when a private bus, while trying to overtake a dumper truck, collided head-on with another bus coming from the opposite direction, Khandwa collector Anup Kumar said.

As many as 36 passengers, travelling in the two buses, suffered injuries in the crash, he said.

The injured persons were admitted in the district hospital here, Kumar said, adding none of them was on serious condition.

More details in the matter are awaited.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh demands VVPAT slips be put in 'microchip free' ballot box and used...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 36 passengers injured as 2 buses collide in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: 36 passengers injured as 2 buses collide in Khandwa

Indore: School ties up with SGSITS for developing scientific aptitude

Indore: School ties up with SGSITS for developing scientific aptitude

Indore: Excise department cracks down on restaurants & dhabas illegally selling liquor

Indore: Excise department cracks down on restaurants & dhabas illegally selling liquor

Madhya Pradesh: Rajasthan man faces case for giving 'triple talaq' to wife

Madhya Pradesh: Rajasthan man faces case for giving 'triple talaq' to wife

Madhya Pradesh: Collector reviews implementation of PHE schemes in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Collector reviews implementation of PHE schemes in Khargone