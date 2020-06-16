Madhya Pradesh: 30 crates of country-made liquor seized in Nagda

Nagda: Nagda police has recently seized 30 crates of country-made liquor in a campaign against the illegal manufacture, transportation and storing of liquor. The team also confiscated 14 crates of liquor the other day.

Station in-charge Shyamchandra Sharma said that Mandi Police has foiled the plans of the accused to transport liquor. He said that they received information that a jeep, parked at a country-made liquor shop near Kota Fatak was filled with crates of liquor. The team immediately reached the spot. Upon noticing the police, people standing near the jeep started fled. The police seized the crates.

The liquor is worth Rs 72,000. However, one of the accused has been identified as Manohar Parmar. A case has been filed against the accused under Section 34 (2) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915.