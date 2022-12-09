Madhya Pradesh: 3-day international conference begins in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Three-day international conference on 'Sustainable Development: Panch Mahabhoot for Environment and Social Harmony' under UGC STRIDE Project Component-I began on Thursday. Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas national secretary Atul Kothari was the chief guest.

Environmentalists who have made special contributions in the field of environment were awarded by 'Geological Society of India', Society of Life Science and Maa Ananta Abhyudaya Social Service Organization. Vice-Chancellor Prof. DK Sharma would be conferred two 'Life Time Achievement Award-2022' separately by Geological Society of India and Society of Life Science to be done.

Prof. Anish Siddiqui, Prof. Leena Lakhani, and Prof M.M.P.Srivastava received life time achievement award. The university was also honoured by Maa Ananta Abhyudaya Social Service Organization for doing excellent work.

Professors of Government Madhav Science College and Adarsh Institute of Management and Science were also honoured. Dr Vikram Arya received the Best Scientist Award.

Addressing the conference, Atul Kothari stressed on the need to connect environmental thinking with Sanatan and Vedic tradition. He said that there was a need for contemplation. The Sanatan tradition talks about preserving five great elements.

Mahamandaleshwar Dr Narsingh Das said that India was, is and will remain a world guru. Vice-Chancellor Prof DK Sharma welcomed the participants and in Sanatan tradition, environmental protection was the basic necessity for the future. Chairperson of Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan Dr Bharat Bairagi said that the solution to the world's worries was available in Vedic knowledge. India's eternal tradition was the guide of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah.

Additional Director Prof Arpan Bhardwaj also shared his views on environmental thinking. Vote of thanks was delivered by Registrar Dr. Ajay Verma.

As the chief guest in keynote panel session Prof Ulrich Burke of Germany and panelist Prof. Kamal Jaiswal from Lucknow, Prof. Shamita Vodithala from Hyderabad, Prof Srinivasulu N.S. from Bangalore, Prof S.P.Singh from Satna, Prof V.P. Semwal from Tehri, Prof B.D.Joshi from Haridwar and others attended the session presided over by Geological Society president Prof. BN Pandey.