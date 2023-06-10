Madhya Pradesh: 3 Accused In 3-day Police Remand, One Sent To Jail

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A temporary court was set up in police control room on Friday to hear the abduction-cum-murder of minor girl following apprehension of law and order situation. During the hearing the presiding judge sent the three accused into police remand for three days. The court sent the accused women to jail.

After the hearing, police shoved the accused in a car and sped away avoiding the media.

Three days ago, body of a missing four-year-old girl was recovered from a sack. The police were informed that the girl was strangulated to death by Ajay, who lived in the neighbourhood.

He first lured the girl away with evil intention in front of his mother Nirmala. To hide the incident, Ajay’s sister Ranu forced the girl into water resulting in her death. Later, the girl’s body was packed in a sack and dumped away by her lover Vicky Thakur.

Following the revelations, the police converted the abduction case into that of murder and arrested all the four.

As the news of accused being produced in court spread, a huge crowd had gathered on the court premises. The police was apprehensive of taking the accused to the court in wake of huge gathering. Hence, a temporary court was set up in the office of CSP Sachin Parte in Police Control Room.

After hearing, the judge sent Ajay, Ranu and Vicky into police remand for three days. At the same time, orders were issued to send Nirmala Singh to jail.

Meanwhile, Ujjain Municipal Corporation demolished illegal constructions in Chhoti Kamal Colony on Friday. The UMC staff took action to demolish illegal construction by accused Nirmala in Chhoti Kamal Colony. The G+1 building was constructed by Nirmala Bai without obtaining building permission which was demolished by the UMC. The said action was taken with the cooperation of district and police administration.

