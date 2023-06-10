Bhopal: 5 New Police Stations In State Soon

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said five new police stations would be opened in the state. They include Kajlikheda in Kolar, Jaitapur in Khargone district, Madwas and Semaria in Sidhi district and Kamlapur in Dewas district.

A special judge has been appointed for redressal of cases under NDPS Act in 45 districts of the state. The notification to establish special court in remaining seven districts, that is, Ashoknagar, Harda, Burhanpur, Singrauli, Umaria, Niwari, Agar-Malwa is under process. This will help in speedy disposal of cases pertaining to NDPS Act.