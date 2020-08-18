Madhya Pradesh: 29 Sanwer villages to get piped water

Indore: Ahead of the by-election in Sanwer, the State Government approved Rs 14.76 crore drinking water supply scheme on Tuesday. The piped water distribution will be made under ‘Jaal Jivan Mission’.



Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat who was pitching for the scheme for a long time said 29 villages of the tehsil have been included under the scheme and it will end the drinking water problem in these villages. Water will be distributed through taps in each house. He said that the villages where this scheme has been approved include Kudana, Baroli, Bilodanayata, Pedmi, Kachhalia, Budania Panth, Satlana, Malikhedi, Pitavali, Ajnod, Hatunia, Semalia Chow, Khandel, Khatikhedi, Upadinatha, Nignoti, Sinnod, Khamodkamalia, Kankaria Boardia, Haryakhedi, Sagwal, Kharadia, Baladhara, Mundla Jetkaran, Asravadabujurg, Pirakaradia, Dayakhedi, Budhebarlai and Deoli.

