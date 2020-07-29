Sanwer by-poll preparation to standstill, as both probable candidates test positive for COVID-19

Indore: With the Water Resource Department Minister Tulsiram Silawat and Congress's Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’ testing positive for COVID-19, by-poll preparations in Sanwer constituency has come to stand still.

Congress's Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’ and BJP’s Silawat have been home quarantined after they tested positive for coronavirus. Both of them are probable candidates for their respective parties for the upcoming by-poll.

Recently, Silawat left congress in support of Jyotiraditya Scindia while Guddu claimed that he left BJP as Scindia joined the party. He said that he cannot be in the party where Scindia is.

Both the leaders were campaigning in Sanwer for by-poll. While campaigning they met several people from the party as well as residents of Sanwer who are now in fear of getting infected from the disease.

Meanwhile, health department officials claimed that both the leaders are asymptomatic due to which they were kept in home isolation. Along with Silawat, his wife is also tested positive while other family members have gone through antibody tests and found ‘negative’.

The health department started contact tracing

After Silawat tested positive, the task of contact tracing became tough for the health department officials as the minister had met a large number of people in the last few days.

According to district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, they have started contact tracing of the minister and will take samples of high-risk contacts.

“Samples will be taken after five days of the high-risk contacts. We have been screening the people who came in his contacts,” he said.