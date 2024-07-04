Madhya Pradesh: 10-Years-Old Falls To Death While Plucking Almonds From Tree

The deceased boy Yash |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree while plucking almonds under Betma police station limit. The incident occurred on Monday and he succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Yash, son of Mohan Dangi, a resident of Kali Billod.

Describing the incident, his father Mohan said that he had gone to pluck almonds from a tree with his friend Ayush. He had plucked some almonds and got down. But later, he saw an almond hanging from the tree, he climbed again and lost balance. He fell from the tree and lay unconscious on the ground. His friend Ayush informed the family members who rushed him to the hospital where he succumbed the next day around 1:30 pm.

Mohan further added that Yash got admission in class 3 and his school had opened last week. His father had bought a uniform and books on Monday as Yash was about to go to school on Tuesday. But before he could join the school, he met with the incident and died. He was the youngest child of his parents and had two elder sisters.

81-year-old man falls to death from balcony

An 81-year-old man died after falling from the first floor of his under-construction house in Azad Nagar police circle on Tuesday evening. He was walking in the balcony when he lost his balance and fell onto the road.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Gokal Singh Katare, a resident of Ravi Nagar, Musakhedi. He was a farmer. His family members said that he was walking in the balcony when he lost his balance and fell outside the house. A passerby informed the family members about the incident and they took him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Injured worker left on road midway to hospital, dies

A 65-year-old man died after a tin shed fell on him while he was working at a site on Tuesday. He made a dying declaration and narrated the entire incident to the police.

According to Juni Indore police, the deceased was identified as Kanhaiya Lal Vishwakarma, a native of Narsinghpur district who was living near MY hospital. He was a labourer and was standing at Navlakha Square for work around 8 am on Tuesday when a man came to hire him. The man took him to Loha Mandi on his bike and asked him to take out tin sheds from a shop.

While he was working, a tin shed accidentally fell on him, causing severe injuries. The same man who hired him took him on his bike to Juni Indore Bridge and left him there after calling an ambulance to take him to hospital. Kanhaiya was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police are gathering information about the man who hired him and left him midway and also about the place where the incident occurred.

Caretaker electrocuted at farmhouse

A 32-year-old man was electrocuted at a farmhouse under Khudel police station limits on Wednesday morning. He was washing vehicles when he came into contact with a power line passing above his head. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rakesh Gudve. His employer Happy Singh said that he owned a farmhouse at Ralamandal where Rakesh worked as a caretaker with other employees. He was washing vehicles around 10 am when he came into contact with a power line and received a severe electric shock. The police began a probe to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.