'Love-Jihad': Girl raped, forced for marriage & change religion, case registered in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an alleged case of ‘Love-Jihad’, a 30-year-old girl raped, forced for marriage and also to accept Islam by a youth in Indore. Police have registered a case against the youth late on Sunday night.

The accused, identified as Zabir Faruqui, had introduced himself to the victim as Jay.

According to MG Road police station in charge, DVS Nagar, the victim stated in her complaint that she was employed with a private company as a data entry operator, where she met Jay. The duo became friends.

The victim told the police that Jay came to her house in February, 2021, when she was alone. The accused told the victim that he would help her to get a job in another company with a good salary.

“The victim claimed that the accused took out an object like a knife and raped her. Later, he threatened that he had made a video and would make it viral on social media if she would reveal the incident to anyone. He also revealed his real name. Later, he raped the victim on many occasions threatening to make her video viral on social media,” said a police officer.

On July 15, the accused again met the victim and asked her to marry him and accept Islam. When she refused, accused threatening her with dire consequences.

The victim later mustered courage and informed her siblings. On Sunday, she approached to MG Road police station and lodged a complaint. The police said that a case had been registered against the accused and effort was on to nab the accused.

Minor abducted and raped, accused hides his identity

In a separate case, a minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth in Rajendra Nagar area. The accused identified as Aslam had hidden his identity and introduced himself as Golu.

In charge of Rajendra Nagar police station, Amrita Solanki said that the girl, in her complaint, claimed that the accused had hidden his identity and raped her on pretext of marriage. When the victim,15, came to know his original name, she approached the police and lodged a complaint. Solanki said that the accused had been arrested and sent to jail after being produced in the court.