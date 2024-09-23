Lokayukta Arrests Director & Wife In Khargone Bribery Case, Exposes Corruption In Self-Employment Training Scheme

Representative Image

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Lokayukta arrested two persons- director of the Star Self-Employment Training Institute and his wife- in connection with a bribery case in Bhikangaon tehsil of Khargone district. The case highlights issues of corruption within the administration, particularly in the management of funds allocated for the welfare of trainees at the Star Self-Employment Training Institute in Barwani.

The action was taken on a complaint filed by Pinky Pawar (39), who heads Maa Vaishnavi Self Help Group, which provides catering services for women and men undergoing vocational training at the Star Self-Employment Training Institute. This service includes the preparation and provision of meals for trainees.

Recently, Pawar submitted bills totalling Rs1,93,167 for food services rendered from July 2024 to August 20, 2024. During her attempts to collect payment for the bills, Pawar was confronted by the director of the Star Self-Employment Training Institute, Soujanya Joshi. Joshi allegedly demanded a commission of Rs48,000 as a condition for processing the payments.

After encountering this unethical demand, Pawar lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta office in Indore. On September 23, following an investigation into the complaint, the Lokayukta team conducted a trap operation. The accused, Soujanya Joshi, along with his wife Jagriti Joshi, was apprehended while accepting a bribe of Rs10,000. The operation was executed smoothly, with a team led by DSP Dineshchandra Patel and comprised of inspector Rajesh Oharia, along with other team members.

The Lokayukta’s initial verification of the complaint and subsequent arrest signals a robust approach to tackling corruption within local governance. As proceedings are ongoing, the case serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability within government institutions, especially concerning programmes designed to assist vulnerable populations.