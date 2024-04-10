Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Members From Ratlam, Ujjain & Alirajpur Join Congress

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Members From Ratlam, Ujjain and Alirajpur Join Congress |

Ujjain/Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Several Congress workers have left the party and joined BJP on Wednesday as well. As per the latest updates, Congress Rural District President of Ratlam, Kailash Patel along with his workers joined the BJP. Also, some congress workers from Ujjain also took the membership in the presence of CM Mohan Yadav at the BJP district office.



Patel's decision to switch parties comes as part of a growing trend of defections from Congress to the BJP in the state. Patel formally joined the BJP at an event in Ujjain, where he was welcomed into the party by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP district president Pradeep Upadhyay.

Patel cited a lack of respect and cooperation from the Congress organization as the primary reasons for his departure. He expressed his confidence in the leadership of CM Yadav and his vision for the state, which motivated him to join the BJP.

CM Yadav promises respect for the new members

Welcoming the new members to BJP, CM Yadav said, "I promise that they will receive respect within the BJP family, and the party will take their suggestions into consideration."

Chief Minister Yadav stated his confidence and said the state would win all 29 of its parliamentary seats in the next Lok Sabha elections. "I hope with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP and creating the kind of atmosphere that people are feeling all around them, people will start to trust him." “Abki baar 400 paar' and we will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state," he concluded.

In addition to Kailash Patel and workers from Ujjain, several other Congress leaders from Alirajpur district also joined the BJP in the presence of CM Mohan Yadav. These defections highlight the growing discontent within the Congress ranks and the increasing popularity of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.