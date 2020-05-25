'Lockdown Eid' in Indore: Offering alvida namaz from home, COVID-19 dampens Eid celebrations

Indore

Eid Ul-Fitr commonly known as ‘Meethi Eid’ was celebrated in Indore with fervour and protocols of lockdown to contain coronavirus on Monday. To greet Shahar Qazi Dr Ishrat Ali, Indore collector Manish Singh and DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra visited his home and wished Eid Mubarak following social distancing.

In his message to the city, Ali appealed to Muslims to offer the Eid namaaz at their homes and avoid going out.

“I have also urged people to avoid shaking hands and avoid the traditional embrace for the safety of themselves and others,” Ali said.

Despite the protocols, families found their own way to celebrate the day with their family members.

Accepting the request of the religious gurus and administration, Muslims recited Eid prayers at their home and greeted each other.

Though children missed the traditional Eid get-together, they did understand the importance of lockdown.

Switching to virtual greetings, Eid wishes and congratulatory posts were trending on social media. Many prepared customised wishes from their family members with photographs and messages.

After Namaz, the community prayed for saving the country from the Corona epidemic and for peace and brotherhood.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had sent Eid greetings to everyone.

In Indore, which is a major hotspot of Corona, no mosque was opened for collective worship keeping Eid celebrations limited to homes. Only 3-4 people performed namaz by putting on masks and following social distance

Police and administration kept an eye on roads and constantly reminded people to celebrate the fest at home.