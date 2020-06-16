Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 17

Ratlam, Burhanpur saw 42 recoveries
On Tuesday 42 corona winners were discharged in Ratlam and Burhanpur districts of western Madhya Pradesh. Notably, two districts of Malwa - Nimar region become the major hotspot after both the districts witnessed witnessed spurt in COVID-19 cases. However, the news comes as a big relief to the locals. Among those discharged are 22 corona acers from Ratlam and 20 corona winners from Burhanpur
2 one-and-a-half-year old kids among 22 discharged in Ratlam
After witnessing sudden spurt in the novel coronavirus cases in the district for few days, Tuesday brought big relief for Ratlam as 22 patients who were successfully cured of COVID-19 got discharge from the hospital. Those who got discharged include three-year-old girl along with her mother, one five year old child and two one-and-a-half-year old kids.
District collector Ruchika Chouhan, superintendent of police Gourav Tiwari, government medical college dean Dr Sanjay Dixit and para-medical staff members were present outside the hospital who cheered outgoing patients.
With this total number of recoveries in the district rose to 77. So far, the district has recorded 107 COVID positive cases. With five deaths, district at presently has 25 active patients.
20 discharged in Burhanpur
As many 20 persons were discharged from the hospital after acing COVID-19 in Burhanpur on Tuesday. With this, total number of active patients in the district reduced to 41.
Notably Burhanpur, one of the green district till the last week of April witnessed sudden spurt in the cases pushing district from nowhere to the fourth position in the state-wide tally of COVID-19 cases after Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain.
However, good recovery rate not only able district administration and health department to contain further spread, but brought back normalcy in the town.
At present, Burhanpur sharing fourth position in the tally with Neemuch district. Both the district have equal 385 cases.
In Burhanpur, 324 persons moved out of hospital after they were recovered. With 23 deaths so far, district now had 41 active cases in the district and they all are said to be stable.
6 discharged, 18 under treatment in Khandwa
Khandwa: Six persons moved out of hospital on Tuesday here in Khandwa after getting completly cured of COVID-19. Doctors and health staff who looked after this patients during the time present outside the hospital and cheered outgoing patients. Doctors advised them to follow all the advisory including 14-day self home quarantine. Meanwhile, district recorded two more COVID-19 positive cases and with this the tally of active patients in the district is now 18. One of person those who tested positive for novel coronavirus are one of the senior most officer of Khandwa municipality and has taken charge only a few days back.
Notably, district so far recorded 282 COVID cases so far. 247 of them got discharged after they were fully recovered, while 17 lost their lives due to the disease.
2 corona winners discharged in Guna
Guna: Out of the total positive cases in Guna, two have recovered fully and were discharged from the District Hospital. The hospital staff congratulated them upon discharge and showered them with flowers. Chief medical and health officer Dr P Bunkar and all hospital staff cheered them up and also garlanded them.
3 new patient found in Barwani, tally 69
Barwani: as per the recent health bulletin three more positive cases of coronavirus have been found in Barwani. They have been admitted to the isolation ward in Barwani. The patients including a man from Barwani and a man and a woman from Sendhwa. The total cases in the district are now 69. Out of which, 55 have been discharged post recovery. Collector Amit Tomar informed that the residential areas of these persons have been declared containment and entry to the area is entirely prohibited. A team from health department is also conducting door-to-door survey and marking people who have symptoms of coronavirus. Municipal body sanitised nearby areas.
Three more test positive in Thikri
Out of the three active cases of coronavirus in Thikri, one is a pharmacist, who has been receiving treatment in Indore. This person’s tenant and a neighbour also have tested positive. Both the patients are being treated in Barwani. Block medical officer RS Mujhalde said that the health department has acquired 37 samples from containment areas, which are to be sent for testing. Despite all precautionary measures, some miscreants are travelling to and fro in the containment areas. The administration is trying to control the situation
