Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 17

Ratlam, Burhanpur saw 42 recoveries

On Tuesday 42 corona winners were discharged in Ratlam and Burhanpur districts of western Madhya Pradesh. Notably, two districts of Malwa - Nimar region become the major hotspot after both the districts witnessed witnessed spurt in COVID-19 cases. However, the news comes as a big relief to the locals. Among those discharged are 22 corona acers from Ratlam and 20 corona winners from Burhanpur

2 one-and-a-half-year old kids among 22 discharged in Ratlam

After witnessing sudden spurt in the novel coronavirus cases in the district for few days, Tuesday brought big relief for Ratlam as 22 patients who were successfully cured of COVID-19 got discharge from the hospital. Those who got discharged include three-year-old girl along with her mother, one five year old child and two one-and-a-half-year old kids.

District collector Ruchika Chouhan, superintendent of police Gourav Tiwari, government medical college dean Dr Sanjay Dixit and para-medical staff members were present outside the hospital who cheered outgoing patients.

With this total number of recoveries in the district rose to 77. So far, the district has recorded 107 COVID positive cases. With five deaths, district at presently has 25 active patients.