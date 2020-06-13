Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 14

Increasing corona positive cases put heath department on toes in state as it has already covered entire state.
There was no relief in Bhopal on Saturday with again it recoded major jump in a row of corona positive cases.
The state's tally on Saturday evening stood at 10694 positive cases and 447 deaths. Indore accounts for 4029 positive cases and 166 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2263 cases and 69 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 66 deaths and 777 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 381 while Neemuch 370. Khandwa accounts for 279 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 220. Jabalpur recorded 307. Dhar has reported 136 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 251 cases..
Morena recorded 142 and Mandsaur recorded 95. Dewas has reported 158 each. Sagar recorded 247.
Raisen has recorded 83 and Bhind has till date account for 115 cases. Betul, Hoshanbad have 37 each. Vidisha has 40.Ratlam recorded 86. Badwani has reported 62 positive cases, while Chhattarpur has42 and Chhhindwara recorded 31.
Ashok Nagar recorded 41 and Rajgarh recorded 43. Rewa has 39 and Shajapur has 38 corona patients.Damoh recorded 27 while Dindori has 29.
Satna has recorded 22 while Datia, Shivpuri and Panna have 21 each. Narsingpur has 19. Balaghat and Singrauli have 12 each. Harda and Sehore have 11 each and Seoni has 2. Sidhi has 17. Shahdol and Jhabua have recorded 14 each. Sheopur recorded 58. Tikamgarh recorded 19 while Umaria and Guna recorded 10 each.
Agar-Malwa has found 15 each while Alirajpur recorded 3 and Anuppur recorded 26. Ashok Nagar has 40.Harda recorded 8 and Mandla has reported five cases. Katni reported four.
As per health department, 251 positive cases were reported in state on Saturday. During the day 7251 samples were tested across the state.
Positive cases are 10694 positive cases and death tolls are 447 while 2817 are active cases and 7370 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals.
Neemuch checks corona’s charge
Neemuch, the worst affected district in Malwa-Nimar region, is limping back to normal thanks to rising number of cured patients. Eleven patients were discharged from hospital on Saturday after defeating coronavirus, with this the number of cured patients in the district has gone up to 298.
Neemuch has so far recorded 358 COVID-19 cases. With five deaths, district currently has 55 active cases.
Neemuch had jumped to fifth position in the state-level tally after Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and Burhanpur. However, good recovery rate and timely action by local administration helped prevent community spread.
Five cured patients discharged in Khandwa
Five people who successfully overcame the novel coronavirus got discharged from the district hospital in Khandwa on Saturday. With this number of active patients in the district has reduced to 20. District so far has recorded 276 COVID-19 cases. Out of which 17 persons died, while 239 successfully recovered from the disease.
Beside, district administration also denotified three containment areas in the town. This includes Sindhi Colony’s lane No 4 and 5, Tagore Colony, Gulshan Nagar and Sutar Mohalla lane No 1.
Dhar has only 6 positive cases
With one positive case, number of active cases in Dhar now stands at six. District so far has reported 137 COVID positive cases. Out of them, 124 have been discharged after being cured. District has also recorded five deaths so far.
On Saturday, one woman from Susari village, about three kilometre from Kukshi was found COVID positive. As soon as health department got her report, administration team rushed to the village and took her to the hospital. Administration also quarantined her family members to prevent further spread. During investigation it was revealed that the woman went to Baroda, Gujarat for treatment and now administration is tracing her contact history.
When contacted Kukshi sub-divisional magistrate Vivek Kumar said that based on her report from Gujarat based private lab, it was confirmed that she was infected with novel coronavirus. She is asymptomatic so far and we admitted her to the district hospital.
Khargone reports eight new cases
Khargone reported eight new COVID-19 cases as health department got test reports of 108 samples. According to information, test results of 100 samples came negative. Those who tested positive are four from Rangrejwadi, two from Pahadsinghpura, one from Gouridham Colony and one from Kasrawad village. District has so far recorded 220 COVID-19 cases. Out of which, 157 were cured, while 14 others succumbed to disease. At present 49 patients are undergoing treatment and they are said to be stable.
Only two active cases in Mandsaur
With one more patient discharged, total number of active patients in Mandsaur district is now two. On Saturday, district collector Manoj Pushp and other health officials present at the hospital cheered outgoing patients. Notably, Mandsaur is said to be the most stable district in Malwa – Nimar region in terms of COVID cases as district reported 93 cases so far. Out of this, 84 patients have successfully recovered and seven have died.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)