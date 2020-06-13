Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 14

Increasing corona positive cases put heath department on toes in state as it has already covered entire state.

There was no relief in Bhopal on Saturday with again it recoded major jump in a row of corona positive cases.

The state's tally on Saturday evening stood at 10694 positive cases and 447 deaths. Indore accounts for 4029 positive cases and 166 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2263 cases and 69 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 66 deaths and 777 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 381 while Neemuch 370. Khandwa accounts for 279 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 220. Jabalpur recorded 307. Dhar has reported 136 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 251 cases..

Morena recorded 142 and Mandsaur recorded 95. Dewas has reported 158 each. Sagar recorded 247.