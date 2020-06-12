DASH @BASH: Scramble at free ration sop at Narendra Singh Tomar B'day in Indore

Indore: Free ration distribution on the occasion of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s birthday on Friday led to rush of people to pick up the stock thus throwing social distancing norms out of window.
Former BJP MLA Sudarshan Gupta had organised the event to mark the birthday of Tomar at Kamla Nehru Nagar. Select 2000 people were called for distribution of ration kits.
Marking was done at the venue to ensure that people stick to social distancing norm, the sole weapon against Covid-19.
Gupta appealed to people to opt for Indian made products and then started distribution of ration kits.
Hardly 50 kits were distributed when people breached the lines and rushed for the stock leading to violation of social distancing norms.
Nearly 100 activists present at the venue somehow controlled the situation and again distribution began with people returning back to their positions in the line.
For nearly an hour, distribution continued properly so Gupta left the venue but soon then chaos started again.
People breached the lines and rushed to the place were rations kits were kept. Pushing and shoving each other, people tried to pick up the kits even as activists tried in vain to control the crowd.
Gupta stated they had made all arrangements for smooth distribution of rations kits. “Some people created mismanagement but by and large the event held smoothly,” he added.
